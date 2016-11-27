‘Hoodi advantage’ gets undone by traffic snarls on Whitefield road

more-in

Commuters affected by one-ways and lack of well-planned last-mile connectivity

Ever since Hoodi railway station became operational in September, many people working in Whitefield and ITPL have eschewed their cars to take the train to work. But the “Hoodi advantage”, as one commuter termed it, has been undone by the absence of well-planned last-mile connectivity.

Vaidyanatahan Narayanan, who lives in Ulsoor and works at ITPL, takes a train to Hoodi every day. “From Byappanahalli, where I board the passenger train to Hoodi, the travel time is less than 15 minutes. But the trouble begins once I get down at Hoodi station. ITPL is just 2.5 km away, but we are forced to take a detour because of a maze of one-ways packed with vehicles. It easily takes over 40 minutes to reach my office from Hoodi,” he said. It’s the same story for the journey back home.

This has been the topic of discussion on ‘Trains to ITPL’, a WhatsApp group with over 200 regular commuters who depend on Hoodi station.

Praveen Venkataramu, software engineer residing at Mahalakshmi Layout and the administrator of the group, said they pay less than Rs. 10 for a ticket from Byappanahalli to Hoodi and then pay for a taxi or autorickshaw an average of Rs. 60 per trip to and fro the office. “It takes 40 minutes to cover a distance of less than 3 km in Whitefield,” he said.

Commuter rail activist Sanjeev V. Dyammannanavar said Hoodi is the best example of sustainable urban train commute, and it should not be undone by the lack of feeder services. “Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) should immediately start Chakra shuttle services in the area,” he said.

Ekroop Caur, managing director, BMTC, told The Hindu that the corporation would first undertake a survey and introduce a shuttle service only if there was sufficient traffic to sustain it.

Traffic diversions adding to their woes

The 7-km-long one-way loop in Whitefield is adding to commuter woes, say those who travel from Hoodi station to their offices. “The one-way loop was done two years ago when Hoodi station was not functional. But the situation on ground and traffic flow patterns have changed now. There is no right turn at Hoodi junction towards ITPL, which forces us to take a long detour of over 3 km on roads with bumper-to-bumper traffic during peak hours. What we need is a review of traffic diversions in the area,” said Praveen Venkataramu, who uses Hoodi railway station every day.

Abhishek Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), said he would review the traffic flow patterns in the area and take a call. “The one-way was introduced to streamline the traffic in the area and it will be difficult to authorise a right turn at Hoodi, but we will review it,” he added.