‘Flouting of norms led to van hijacking’

The van was found at Yemalur and the cash box was abandoned in an autorickshaw near Bellandur Circle in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Flouting of standard operating procedures (SOP) led to the hijack of the logistics van along with a cash box containing Rs. 20 lakh on Saturday evening, sources from the Cash Logistics Association say.

Ceaban Hussain Mazumder, the driver, hijacked the vehicle when the guard and another staff went into an ATM in Challaghatta to fill cash. While the van was found abandoned at Yemalur, the cash box was found inside an autorickshaw near Bellandur Circle.

“As per the SOP, the guard has to remain near the vehicle. If there are two guards, one should be near the vehicle and the other can accompany the staff into the ATM. The driver should also be standing out,” a source said.

In most cases, however, this is not followed and the staff even go to have tea leaving the vehicle behind. “There is a need to educate the employees on the SOPs. They should be trained not to flout norms,” said Manjunath Rao, senior vice-president & head of sales, CMS Info Systems, a cash logistics company.

Besides, the police said that cash logistics companies should conduct a background check of their staff and install electronic surveillance equipment in vehicles. “We were able to track the vehicle with the help of the GPS. In a similar case reported recently, the vehicle was not fitted with the equipment,” said an officer.

According to the police, Mazumder is from Matijuri in Assam falling under the Hailakandi police limits. He has studied up to Class 9.