Aadhaar seeding proves difficult

Linking Aadhar details of workers registered under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment (MGNREGS) scheme with their bank accounts has become difficult owing to numerous practical difficulties.

The Aadhar details of 1,29,090 workers out of the 1,40,901 figuring in the muster rolls under MGNREGS scheme in the district have been linked to the bank accounts.

The problem is with the remaining workers. Many of them are either not actively working under the scheme or have migrated to other places.

Since the instructions are to compulsorily complete the Aadhar seeding with the bank accounts of all workers who have worked even for a single day during the ‘last three financial years,’ the officials are in a fix to achieve the target.

Block development officers are trying to trace the remaining workers.

In the meantime, the rural development department sources said that wages due for all active workers have been settled.

The delay in disbursal was because of non-arrival of requisite funds from the Union Government.