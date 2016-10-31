YSR Congress Party is making elaborate arrangements for the rally being addressed by MP and party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Rao here on November 6.

The rally, the first among many planned by the party, will signal a State-wide campaign against the denial of Special Category Status, senior party leader and former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao told reporters here on Saturday after reviewing arrangements for the programme named Jai Andhra Pradesh rally.

He said they were expecting a large gathering from all corners of the region.

“This will further intensify our pressure on the Centre to grant SCS. Our campaign will not stop till SCS is given to AP,” Mr. Rao said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP and the TDP for deceiving people of AP by not granting SCS, a promise which they had made during the 2014 general elections, he said both were trying to hoodwink people by saying that SCS was denied on ‘technical grounds.’ The claim that the so-called special package announced by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was another attempt to mislead everyone, he stated.

Mr. Rao also found fault with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that the State had a revenue deficit of Rs.18,000 crore and at the same time for shouting from rooftops that due to ease of doing business ensured by the TDP government, AP had achieved double digit growth.

