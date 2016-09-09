Office-bearers of the local YMCA have refuted the allegations of irregularities committed by some important local members regarding funds and properties.

Former president of the local YMCA and national president Rolland Williams, national vice-president Vijay Pradhan, present president T. Suresh, former president D. Krupadan Kumar, former honorary secretary N. Srinivasa Rao, several present and former directors at a press conference denied the allegations and said the present national general secretary Ch.R.P. Manikumar was facing several allegations and to find a way out, he charged Mr. Williams with false allegations. The issues against him would be raised during a special general body meeting of the YMCA to be held in Delhi and the executive committee meeting in Bengaluru later this month. On the lease given to a firm over the five-storied building on the premises of YMCA, Mr. Williams said it was for 30 years only, with a provision to extend it to 30 years and not for a total of 60 years. As per the Supreme Court observations on a lease agreement fresh terms and conditions would be discussed, Mr. Pradhan and Mr. Williams said.

Mr. Manikumar has disaffiliated 250 out of more than 650 YMCAs in the country on January 31 which included the units at Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Eluru and Nalgonda and denied their secretaries the right to participate in the YMCA general body meeting and the right to vote, they said.