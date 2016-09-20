In a step towards creating awareness on interior designing and encouraging young minds to opt for such professional course, Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) has launched a campaign ‘Design Yatra’ in the city.

As part of the initiative, a road show was held on the Beach Road near YMCA on Sunday involving renowned architects Shabnam Patel and Y. Narasimha Rao along with chairman of Indian Institute of Architects Visakhapatnam chapter S.L.N. Sastry.

The students of architecture and interior designing from various colleges came forward to take part in the show. Design intervention with artisans of Etikoppaka, design talk show, installation of 50 eco-friendly dustbins at Andhra University College of Engineering and an interactive session with the university students are some of the events that are lined up till September 21.

Led by chairperson of the local centre of IIID S. Suresh Khanna, the yatra has already covered Mumbai, Thane, Nasik, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Nagpur. The convoy will head to Hyderabad in specially designed Nano cars on September 22. “The idea is to create awareness on interior designing and architecture courses and encourage students to opt for quality education and offer design solutions,” said Mr. Khanna.