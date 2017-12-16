‘X, the best thing to happen to city’

The way ahead: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao speaking at the valedictory of a startup workshop organised by YuvBharat in Visakhapatnam on Friday | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Friday said the MoU inked by IT Minister Nara Lokesh with X Development Centre LLC, formerly known as Google X, to set up its local office in Visakhapatnam would put the city on the global IT map.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was speaking at the international startup workshop organised here by YuvBharat, an initiative to create young Indian entrepreneurs by Tech-Mark Training India and TemplateMonster, a USA-based e-commerce company.

Mr. Rao said the TDP government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was firm on making Visakhapatnam the IT capital of Andhra Pradesh and complimented Mr. Lokesh for convincing X, a leader in high-speed connectivity, to establish its development centre with employment potential for 2,000 in the city during his current visit to the United States.

The Minister earlier launched the Indian arm of TemplateMonster which inked a memorandum of understanding to launch its operations in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The agreement with X envisages developing free space optical communication (FSOC) technology to strengthen AP Fiber Grid. The grid is an initiative under the Bharat Net to provide data, voice and video to all households and commercial users at an affordable cost.

Ambika Group offers support

Ambika Group of Industries chairman Ambika Krishna said he was ready to extend full support to startups which come up with innovative ideas.

Founder and CEO of Tech-Mark Kishore Babu said under YuvBharat they wanted to offer handholding, mentoring and financial support to startups to enable youngsters to become entrepreneurs.

Symbiosys Technologies CEO Naresh Kumar, co-founder and CEO of TemplateMonster David Braun, founder and CEO of Govin Capital Anand Govinddaluri and others extended full support to strengthen the startup ecosystem in AP.