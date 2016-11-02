In all, 250 delegates from 12 countries will attend the fifth world Telugu literature conference being held in Singapore on November 5 and 6. Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be represented by 50 delegates.

The event is being organised by the Vanguri Foundation of America with co-sponsorship of Lok Nayak Foundation and Telugu Sangham of Malaysia.

The first and second conferences had been organised in Hyderabad and the third and fourth in Boston and London. “We will have brainstorming sessions during the two-day meet,” Lok Nayak Foundation chairman and former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad told reporters here on Tuesday.

Daniel Nagers, a Telugu professor in Paris, is among three littérateurs named for lifetime achievement award