Collector Pravin Kumar, having a word with VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu at a workshop on master plan in the city on Friday.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Ganta asks officials to integrate it with other development projects

An exercise to prepare the land use Master Plan for Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region up to 2036 has begun with a launch workshop here on Friday. VUDA has appointed LEA Associates South Asia (LASA) Private Limited for preparing the master plan. With formal commencement in August 2016, the plan is expected to be completed in 24 months in five stages. Stretched over 6,764 sq km in four districts VMR has a population of 52.93 lakh.

After a study of the existing situation, the interim report will be submitted by November, vision and strategy formulation report by November 2017, preliminary draft master plan report by January 2018, draft master plan and zonal development plan by March 2018, final draft master plan and zonal development plan and consolidated report on public objections and suggestions by June 2018 and finalising the plans in consultation with VUDA in August.

Inaugurating the workshop, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao wanted it to be an integrated plan with meticulous consultation with the stakeholders at every stage and keeping in view the potential for multi-pronged development of the VMR.

Six-laning of national highway and Visakhapatnam-Bhimili road, connecting roads between the Beach Road and the highway, Greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, development of IT, Metro rail and tourism potential, including projects like INS Viraat should be factored in. The potential of the city could be gauged from the migration of 2.7 lakh people into the city in 27 months, the Minister said.

Collector Pravin Kumar in his key note address said economic and infrastructure development could not be done without a robust land use master plan. Over the last many years, ad hoc approach had been adopted for correcting anomalies in land use master plan, he said.

Stressing the importance of compact land use-based exercise, smart solutions, “walkability” and cycling, he said engagement with stake-holders at various levels should continue to make the document useful and without lacunae as well as engagement with technical experts and other businesses for inputs. It should address criticism on compromising on green spaces, social infrastructure and water bodies, Mr. Pravin Kumar suggested.

He said LEA Associates doing ground level review of the Master Plan should take feedback from AECOM Consortium working on smart city plan for the city and both the reports should not be mutually exclusive.

VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu said the current master plan prepared in 2006 was due for revision in 2021. VUDA purview increased from 1721 sq km in 1978 to 5573 sq km in 2008 and the present 6764 sq km in VMR.

Project Manager of LASA Satish Damodara said the exercise included infrastructure, economic and physical development plans and some business plans also. Consultation at mandal-level and selected villages will also be taken up.

Praja Spandana president C.S. Rao and former VUDA Chairman S.A. Rahaman participated in the inaugural.