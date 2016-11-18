A group of women protested at the extended meeting of the TDP here on Thursday, when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asked the gathering whether they would vote for the TDP in the next elections in view of the welfare programmes being undertaken by the party.

He said around 90 per cent of the loans given to DWCRA women were waived and the remaining would be waived in the second phase soon. The women said their loans were not written off in the first phase.

It was towards the end of his speech, which lasted for over an hour, when the protest began. The women rose from their chairs and surged towards the barricades and waved their hands at the Chief Minister, who was on the dais.

The Chief Minister continued with his speech unable to hear what the women were saying. After sometime, Mr. Naidu said: “I could understand that the women were seeking funds for the construction of individual latrines. If that is the issue, there is no problem”. When the protest continued even after that, he asked them to meet at the end of the programme.

The women were allowed to meet him later after he alighted from the dais. It was learnt that he assured that he would look into the matter and do justice to them.