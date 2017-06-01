With autonomy planned, VIMS set to get a boost

more-in

Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is set to get a boost with the state government contemplating autonomous status for it on the lines of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.

Freedom to take own decisions and the proposal to convert it into a teaching hospital for research for NTR Health University will go a long way in making VIMS into a referral as well as premier health care institute in the State. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, told reporters here on Monday, said they had already sanctioned ₹200 crore for making VIMS operational and they were in the process of making it into a super-speciality hospital. He also indicated that they would make it an autonomous institute.

VIMS, which was inaugurated in April last year by Mr. Naidu himself, was opened to out-patients in September. The lab was opened a month later. Sources told The Hindu that VIMS authorities had sent a proposal to the government to appoint about 50 doctors as permanent staff, instead of getting specialists from Andhra Medical College and King George Hospital on deputation, would make it more effective.

The VIMS is in need of revolving fund of at least ₹25 crore for meeting incidental expenses. To some extent it is now managing with user charges collected from some patients who can afford.

Free dialysis

Spread over 100 acres in a serene atmosphere abutting the highway, VIMS has all the specialities except cardiology and facility for cardiac surgery. The dialysis facility is provided free to all. Operation theatres and ICU modernisation are awaited. Two more operation theatres have been proposed.

Though the number of outpatients was less in the beginning, over a period it has gone up to 500 a day. Once the facilities were improved, it would go up further with more in-patient admissions, Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas had said during his recent visit to the city.