A woman looking at the handloom weaves at Co-Optex Diwali Special Expo at TTD Kalyanamandapam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Handloom exhibition gets under way

From Coimbatore soft silk saris that come in contrast pallu and blouse to Aarani silk saris embellished with divine temple border and Salem cotton saris in pastel shades, a selection of handloom drapes have been stacked here to draw the attention of the shoppers.

Handloom weaves in a variety of hues and textures welcome the visitors at TTD Kalyanamandapam as the Co-Optex Diwali Special Expo – 2016 opened its doors on Wednesday. What turned out to be an interesting part of the fair is how even a simple cotton sari has been tweaked to cater to the needs of the younger generation.

The traditional Kancheepuram silk and cotton saris are given a contemporary touch to suit diverse age groups. Apart from the plain Kerala ‘settu’ sari, block-printed ones have also been stocked. While each sari comes with the weaver details, the silk saris have been attached to a Silk Mark label.

“A lot of thought has gone into sourcing the fabric. With handloom saris becoming increasingly popular, we are now looking beyond the regular patterns and incorporating fresh designs. That’s why the collection has a plenty of weaves in bold and subtle shades. In some of the handloom saris, the yarns used for warp and weft vary, giving life to a new shade altogether,” explains D. Ramani, Product Manager of Co-Optex. A wide choice of bath towels, table runners, linen shirts, cotton dress materials and hand-woven bed linen in satin, wool, and cotton form a part of the exhibition. Shoppers can also avail a discount of 20 to 30 per cent on the products displayed at the venue.

The expo will be on at TTD Kalyanamandapam till September 19 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.