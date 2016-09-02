Villagers of Deveda explaining how their land was acquired without any payment of any compensation as the land was declared as Wakf Board land in Visakhapatnam.

After acquisition of their lands for power plant, they were denied compensation on the pretext it was Wakf property

A decade ago, M. Venkat Rao of Deveda village had two acres to till and eke out a living.

But since 2003, when his land was acquired to facilitate the setting up of a plant of Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited (HNPCL), he had been struggling to make both ends meet by taking up daily wage jobs.

Similar is the fate of D. Appalanarasamma, who was once a tiller of three acres. But today, she works as a domestic help at a few houses in Steel Plant Township.

The economic fabric of about 10,000 families residing in 15 villages under four panchayats of Deveda, Pedavalasa, Chinnapalem, and Nadupuru, has changed drastically with the government acquiring their lands for the thermal power station.

What hit them hard was the denial of rehabilitation package on the pretext that the land acquired was Wakf property.

“The government declared 5,835 acres as Wakf land. The farmers, who had been tilling the land since generations, were ousted. They were not paid any compensation,” says B. Srinivas, former panchayat president of Deveda.

“The farmers had been growing at least two crops of paddy a year, millets, and other horticulture crops. It was their only source of livelihood for generations. As per law, even if a farmer grows crops on Inam or Wakf lands, the rights belong to the tiller and they should be paid some compensation,” says member of the State Secretariat of the CPI (M) Ch. Narasinga Rao.

“The farmers have been reduced to daily wage workers. They do not get employment on a daily basis. Though they are eager to knock on the doors of justice, they are unable to do as they have to pay five per cent as court fee,” says Mr. Rao.

Initially, 1,200 acres were acquired. As per G.O. Nos. 711 and 239, the power plant paid 30 per cent as compensation to the farmers concerned for about 530 acres. The remaining amount was shared by the government and the Wakf Board.

Later, G.O. 10 was issued in 2008, and it was decided that no compensation be paid to the tillers of Wakf land.

This sealed the fate of the farmers tilling the other 600-plus acres of land.

“Initially, they were promised jobs. But only 38 persons from the 15 villages had been recruited,” says Apparao, a TDP leader.

In this background, farmers are gearing up for a sustained agitation seeking compensation for the proposed acquisition of 86 acres to lay a railway line to the plant.

“This land belongs to us, and it is not under the Wakf Board. They have to pay us as per the new Land Acquisition Act, which is four times the market value, and also provide us jobs in the plant,” says Mr. Srinivas.