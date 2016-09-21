Canines make life of Deenadayalapuram residents miserable

A pack of dogs chases visitors, making it a horrendous experience for them to enter Deenadayalapuram at Chinagadili.

Shooing them away, the locals come to the rescue of newcomers. They say the stray dog menace in the neighbourhood continues making their life miserable and a restricted zone for children.

No action has been initiated despite several complaints to the authorities, they say. A majority of residents say they have experienced the canine attacks several times. “We have been bitten when we try to pull our children to safety. The rise in the stray dog population and its potential risk is what makes this area precarious. Though GVMC claims that most stray dogs have been sterilised, we still face canine attacks quite frequently,” says S. Brahmanandam, who has been residing in Deenadayalapuram for the last 30 years. According to veterinary doctor of Vet n Pet clinic P. Rajagopal, sterilisation makes the canines slow down a bit. “Post the sterilisation procedure, behavioural changes will be noticed. However, there is no guarantee that the birth control surgery will stop dogs from attacking people,” he said.

Government Children Home for Boys, Commercial Taxes Complex, Goddess Durga and Pydithalli temples form a part of the neighbourhood.

A Mandal Parishad Primary School in the area gets a new look with a fresh coat of paint. The dingy lanes give way to several buildings drawing people from Srikakulam district closer.

The drainage channel that came into existence after a long wait offers little solace to the colony people. “The sewage flow is interrupted as the drainage channel barely connects the entire stretch of the area. The construction in some parts of the neighbourhood has come to a halt as there is an issue in taking up the proposal forward. As a result, the drains often get clogged with silt and debris, giving way to mosquito menace,” says Venkata Lakshmi, a resident. Theft has emerged as another major problem faced by the colony people. Recently, the residents found the lock of Durga temple hundi broken open and the cash was stolen.

