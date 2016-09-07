Siddhardha Nagar in New Resapuvanipalem stinks of corporation’s neglect

The loudspeakers blare out devotional songs at the pandal where lord Ganesh dons the role of a cricketer playing with a team of his carrier friends ‘mooshikas’. Children make a beeline for the premises to get a glimpse of the new avatar of cricketer who opted to bat.

Sidhardha Nagar in New Resapuvanipalem is bustling with activity as the colony residents team up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi for the next 10 days.

The houses constructed under the Valmiki Ambedkar Awaas Yojana a decade ago is a place where over 1,000 people reside.

The houses that line up the dingy lanes of the neighbourhood are built over an area of less than 40 square yards each.

A small portico leads to a room which is attached to what is to be understood as a kitchen at one corner and a toilet at the other end. “This is the basic model of the house here. Though the housing units are barely a decade old, part of the walls and ceiling have already started peeling off. Some houses have developed gaping cracks and leaking roofs. Moreover, a reasonable count of housing units is almost on the verge of crumbling down,” laments N. Bangarayya, a resident living in the area over the last 40 years.

Colony people say their frequent representations to the authorities concerned to resolve their problems have not yielded any positive result. “Erratic supply of drinking water, absence of drainage facility in some parts of the neighbourhood and dilapidated septic tank and its connecting pipes are some of the other problems that need to be addressed,” says T. Sitaram, another resident of Sidhardhanagar.

An overflowing garbage bin at the entrance of the colony not only emanates stench but it is also a place where bandicoots play hide and seek. “Though we try to pool funds and work as a team for colony maintenance, certain things need to be resolved at a larger scale which requires the intervention of the civic administration. Besides the basic facilities, the colony also needs a community hall to host in-house celebrations in an organised manner,” says Krishnaveni, who works as a construction worker.

