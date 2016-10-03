A common portal has been created to help people apply for economic support under various welfare programmes of the government offered through different departments, corporations and federations. The applications have to be made online and from Mee Seva centres.

The applications can be registered through AP-OHMMS website (apobmms.cgg.gov.in) from Monday to October 18, Collector Pravin Kumar said here on Sunday. The State government decided to go for a common portal after it was found that there was delay in implementing programmes or some not implemented in full, bank linkage becoming delayed or beneficiaries not receiving loans and several other problems. Some times the beneficiaries are not aware of the existence of the schemes.

The portal was introduced to streamline the process. During month-end a joint meeting of officials of banks, departments, federations, corporations, MPDOs concerned would be held to select the beneficiaries. Third party verification of the grounded schemes would be done after six months.

Executive Directors of SC and BC Corporations Ch. Mahalakshmi and Muralikrishna respectively, Assistant Director of Minorities Welfare Department P.S. Prabhakara Rao were present.