Waltair Division registers growth despite disruption in K-K line traffic

more-in

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has registered an increase in freight and passenger earnings for the first eight months of the present fiscal (2017-18) compared to previous year. This was despite the partial disruption of traffic on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (K-K) line for nearly two months.

The freight traffic handled between April and November 2017 was 36.08 million tonnes as against 34.74 million tonnes during the same period last year. The corresponding freight earnings were ₹4,114 crore and ₹3,794 crore respectively, Divisional Railway Manager Mukul Saran Mathur told The Hindu.

There was a marginal reduction in the number of passengers carried at 23.65 million during the first eight months of the present fiscal as against 23.82 million during the previous year. The passenger earnings, however, registered an increase at ₹362 crore (this year) as against ₹332 crore during the previous year. The division has collected ₹7.21 crore as penalties so far this year compared to ₹5.9 crore last year.

“Automatic signalling between Gopalapatnam and Duvvada is nearing completion and would be commissioned by December 31. Automatic signalling between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam is already in existence. The central Foot-Over-Bridge work at Visakhapatnam Junction would be partially completed by Dec 31. The FOB between Platform no. 4 to PF-8 would be commissioned by Dec 31, while the part from PF-1 to PF-4 could take a longer time,” Mr. Mathur said.