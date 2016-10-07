Senior citizens have objected to the levy of entry fee from walkers at the VUDA Park.

VUDA has started collecting an entry fee of Rs.50 a month from walkers above 60 years of age and Rs.150 a month from those between 20 and 60 years of age.

Objecting to the entry fee, former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University K.V. Ramana says VUDA has to deal with zoning, land use plan, create infrastructure and housing.

Even if it creates parks, it has to hand them over to the urban local body whose responsibility is to provide recreation and health zones to citizens by maintaining public spaces, Prof. Ramana, a regular walker there, says.

‘User charges’

Seashore Walkers’ Association has about 350 members and the fee, even if it is paid is nothing much compared to the crores of rupees of revenue generated by VUDA from auction etc, he says terming the collection of entry fee from walkers as user charges.

“It is not that we can not afford it but the amount should be nominal,” he says.

“It is the responsibility of the local self-government to help create facilities for health and walking is helping people to stay healthy,” contends K. Thimma Reddy, president of Andhra University Retired Teachers’ Association.

VUDA should hand it over to the local self-government for maintenance, he says.

Fee nominal

VUDA officials say at Rs.50 a month, the entrance fee is nominal. In layouts 10 per cent of open space is developed by the local body and the residents’ welfare associations and handed over to the latter for maintenance and in such parks the entry is free. But it is not part of such open space but a park specially developed. Whether it is Bangalore, Hyderabad or Mysuru, entry fee is collected all over the country, said an official. Fee from walkers is collected even at the Port Stadium, he said.

Already about 150 of the roughly 300 walkers, comprising all age groups, have paid the fee, it was learnt.