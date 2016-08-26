VUDA upset price for plots unrealistic: BJP

Party city president thanks media for raising concern of public

The fact that the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority could bring down the price of LIG plots from Rs 8,000 per square yard to Rs 6,000 per square yard during the course of a discussion at a media conference only indicates that the upset price of Rs. 10,000 for MIG and HIG plots was fixed without scientific reasoning.

VUDA during a media conference to announce the price of plots under LIG at Dakamarri layout on Wednesday had revised the price after mediapersons had pointed out that it was unrealistic and put the land out of reach of middle class. Thanking the mediapersons for voicing the concerns of the general public and getting a favourable decision, BJP City president M Nagendra on Thursday faulted VUDA for fixing an unrealistic upset price for HIG and MIG plots that were auctioned recently. The decision to revise the price of plots proved that the price fixation was done unscientifically and the VUDA has set an unrealistic price solely with an eye to increase its revenues and under the influence of real estate dealers, he charged. He ridiculed the argument that the cost of development of layout taken up by VUDA would be higher than that taken up by a private developer and pointed out that the private developers too had to follow the same guidelines. In fact the cost of development is lower for VUDA as it gets land at a lower rate, he added.

'Fix lower price'

VUDA should fix a lower price for the unsold MIG and HIG plots in Dakamarri layout ensuring that it did not cause a monetary loss to it and allot it through lottery to persons who do not own any plots or flats in the city, he said. Further, VUDA should fix the price of housing plots in layouts it develops in future ensuring that it was within the reach of common man and allocate it to eligible persons only through draw of lots, the BJP city president said.