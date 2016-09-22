CPI(M) and CPI leaders and workers protesting against the reported move to privatise the maintenance of City Central Park in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Assurance to this effect given to city MLAs by Vice-Chairman

The Central Park developed by VUDA on 25 acres of old Central Jail premises at a cost of Rs. 35 crore would be managed by VUDA for the first six months.

An assurance to this effect was given by VUDA Vice Chairman T. Baburao Naidu, Floor Leader of BJP in the Assembly P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said after he and three TDP MLAs of the city P.V.G.R. Naidu, V. Ramakrishna Babu and V. Ganesh Kumar met the official on Wednesday and insisted that the Central Park, whose land is worth Rs. 1,000 crore and gained a lot of attraction due to the musical foundation, land-scappinig, greenery and other features within a short time after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated it recently, should not be handed over to a private party for maintenance.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said the fact that two contractors, both from outside AP, have been shortlisted even before the park was officially inaugurated and finalising the contract very shortly, was disturbing. VUDA on its own can manage the Central Park and enjoy the benefit, he felt.

For the time being the park would be controlled by VUDA and a decision would be taken only after six months, Mr. Raju said.

Meanwhile the CPI(M) and CPI city units held a demonstration near the park criticising the government’s reported decision to hand over the park on a 20-year contract to a Telugu Desam leader. People waged a long agitation to retain the park with the government and now the same is being handed over to private parties who would be looting people through amusement park and other unethical facilities inside the park, they said and demanded that VUDA alone should manage the park. CPI (M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao, CPI leaders A.J. Stalin and others participated. Later during a visit the venues of Chief Minister’s tour in the city, Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the Central Park would be mangaed by VUDA.