RINL Audit Committee Chairman Sunil Gupta Sunil Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the module for online entry of replies by audit departments in Audit Information Management System (AIMS) package being operated in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The new module will enable the audit departments to enter the replies online in the AIMS package apart from facilitating access to real-time status. Mr. Gupta appreciated the efforts put in by the internal audit and IT departments for designing, developing and implementing the new module in a record time.