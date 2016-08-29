Visakhapatnam Port Trust, which is in the process of becoming a landlord port, is keen on liking port connectivity road from Old NH-5 to bypass road from Anakapalle to Anandapuram.

Detailed project report for linking has been completed. The project will cost around Rs.440 crore. During the recent visit of Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, the port officials requested him to take it up as a combined project along with six-lane bypass being undertaken by National Highway Authority of India.

VPT had earlier association with NHAI in developing the 12.4-km long Port Connectivity Road connecting NH-16 during 2006 at a cost of Rs.99 crore.

The port has already awarded the contract for widening a stretch of 4.15 km, part of Port Connectivity Road, from two to four-lane in January. VPT received Rs.20 crore from the Central government under Sagarmala.

VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh told The Hindu that they were contemplating taking up of work on Elevated Freight Corridor consisting of flyover and widening of road to ensure faster evacuation of cargo. This will connect Visakha Container Terminal Private Ltd to Convent Junction.

The project envisaged at a cost of Rs.120 crore will include grade separator at Convent Junction. It will be executed by a special purpose vehicle being formed by VPT and NHAI. Mr. Nadkari had already agreed in-principle to sanction funds for the project under Sagarmala.

The project will be taken up in two phases – for laying flyover from Convent Junction to the port area and from there widen the road from Kotaveedhi to the VCTPL entry point.

The cargo handling at the port is on the rise with dredging at the outer harbour getting completed with an investment of Rs.140 crore to handle Cape vessels. Now with completion of inner channel, turning circle and northern arm at a cost of Rs.260 crore, the inner harbour is able to receive fully-laden Panamax vessels without lightening.