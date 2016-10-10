The Hindu Principal Correspondent Rani Devalla and Assistant Editor L. Nagesh Babu receiving VJF awards from MP K. Haribabu and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at a function in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Two journalists of The Hindu were among those who received annual journalist awards presented by Vizag Journalists’ Forum here on Sunday.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao gave away the best desk journalist award to The Hindu Assistant Editor L. Nagesh Babu, while MP K. Haribabu presented the special jury award to Principal Correspondent Rani Devalla at a function held at AU Assembly Hall.

Among others, MP K. Haribabu, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, former Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju and Andhra Chamber of Commerce & Industry Federation president G. Sambasiva Rao were present.

VJF president Gantla Srinubabu presided.