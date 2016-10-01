Though the plot woven around three characters Aditya (Nani), Suma (Priya Shri) and Kiran (Anu Emmanuel) has seamless blend of romance and comedy, what makes the movie Majnu strike a chord with viewers is Nani’s effortless way of getting into the character.

When the hero along with actor Anu Emmanuel and director Virinchi Varma arrived in the city on Friday to celebrate the success of the movie, they said they flagged off their tour from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada via Rajamahendravaram. Apparently, the port city has become Nani’s favourite destination for more reasons than one. “It is the same place where I started a new life with my lady love. Moreover, the audience here shower unconditional affection on me and it makes me feel all the more special. Ever since the release of Yevade Subramanyam , I made it a point to begin my success tour from the City of Destiny,” shares Nani.

Asked whether he has taken any extra care while essaying the role of Aditya in Majnu , Nani says, “There was hardly any homework done for the film as I enjoyed playing the lover boy role. With co-stars like Priya and Anu who look up to me as a mature actor, it really made me feel nice to earn such great respect and work.”

The actor says he is against the idea of taking a sabbatical as he enjoys every moment of his life. “I would rather like to entertain the audience once every four months with a new flick. ‘Nenu Local’ and an untitled film with Srinivas Avasarala are some of my new projects,” Nani confirms, indicating that he looks forward to work with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

On giving preference to love stories and subtle roles, Nani reasons that his last few films were of different genres. But if given a chance, he would like to take up any kind of role. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Nani’s films are also gaining popularity in the U.S. “Whatever little we get in the international market draws huge attention and eventually strengthens our global presence,” he adds.