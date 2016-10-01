Stating that Visakhapatnam was going to be first US smart city, USTDA Representative, India, Mehnaz Ansari has said some of the smartest planners in the world are working hard to help it become the first smart city in India.

Washington is really interested in Vizag. President Obama’s office was really following up on the smart city developments in India, the other two being Ajmer and Allahabad.

“Vizag is the star city and every US industry is interested in working in your city,” Ms. Ansari said at the workshop on Smart City Framework Plan here on Friday.

“The consortium of AECOM, IBM and KPMG and the team led by John Bachmann is working hard matching timelines and time-zones to give what you wanted,” she said.

“We are going on the right path and we are doing what you wanted,” Ms. Ansari told the audience.

Initially it was a bit slow because urban and infrastructure planning does not happen overnight, especially when two big governments were working.