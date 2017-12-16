‘Vijay Diwas’ observed

Vice-Admiral MS.Pawar Chief of Staff ENC, paying tributes at Victory at sea War Memorial on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Eastern Naval Command observed the 47th anniversary of Vijay Diwas by paying tributes to valiant personnel of the Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice in various operations, including the 1971 war, on Saturday.

A floral wreath was placed at the War Memorial at RK Beach on Saturday morning by Vice Admiral MS Pawar, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.

A wreath was also placed by Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand. A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the martyrs, according to an official release issued by ENC.

The Defence Services across the country celebrate Vijay Diwas on December 16 every year to commemorate the historic victory against Pakistan in the 1971 War.

On this momentous day the Pakistani Forces under the command of Lieutenant General AAK Niazi surrendered at Dhaka, in the presence of the tri-service Commanders of Indian Armed Forces. It was on this day in 1971, that a declaration of cease-fire was brought into force, ending the Indo-Pak War and resulting in the birth of the sovereign country of Bangladesh, the release added.