VCT bags award

more-in

Visakha Container Terminal (VCT) was awarded Container Terminal of the Year Award at East Coast Maritime Forum 2017 held at Kolkata recently.

VCT won the award for its proactive measures undertaken to improve efficiency and considering the overall performance during the year.

The award is judged on the parameters like the operational performance, efficiency parameters, infrastructure set up and customer service. VCT initiated several steps to increase the overall efficiency of the terminal which include paperless documentation process as part of 'ease of doing business' and upgrading of the infrastructure.