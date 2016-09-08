Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, September 8, 2016
Updated: September 8, 2016 10:51 IST

Vadapalli wakes up to tsunami mock drill

Residents of Vadapalem being evacuated as part of the tsunami mock drill in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.—Photo: Special Arangement
Residents of Vadapalem being evacuated as part of the tsunami mock drill in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.—Photo: Special Arangement

A team of officials, fire, police and NDRF personnel descend on village

Some 740 residents from 50 families in Vadapalem, a coastal village in Rajannapalem panchayat under Atchutapuram mandal in the district, were taken by surprise, on Wednesday morning, when over 60 men from various departments such as Revenue, Civil Supplies, Fire, Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), trooped into their village, and evacuated them to a safer place.

The men came in a convoy of vehicles, blaring sirens and using loudspeakers and told the residents to evacuate.

“We were taken by surprise, as the government officials claimed that there was an earthquake in the Indian Ocean and a Tsunami was expected. It brought back the memories of 2004 Tsunami and we followed the instructions in fear, only to realise later that it was a drill,” said 56-year-old Vasupalli Appanna, a fisherman and resident of the village.

As part of the tsunami mock drill, known as the IOWave16, being organised by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of the UNESCO in coordination with the government, the district administration conducted the drill in Vadapalem village.

“India is part of the 23 other Indian Ocean nations, participating in the tsunami mock drill, which will be held on September 7 and 8, across the coastal regions. This exercise was part of that commitment and to check our preparedness,” said RDO of Anakapalle Padmavathi, who led the team.

The team conducted various exercises such as evacuation and search and rescue and also held awareness programme on earth quakes and Tsunami.

According to a senior police officer the entire evacuation drill was based on a simulated scenario of an underwater earthquake of 9.2 magnitude on Richter scale in south Sumatra, Indonesia.

“We educated the residents on various forms of sirens and warnings and what they should do for each siren. Timely action is the most important thing and we should act fast and move to safer places,” he said.

At oil terminals

A similar drill was held at HPCL Visakha New White Oil Terminal and at its New Black Oil Terminal.

Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K.B.S Prasad, Inspector of factories P. Chinna Rao and B. Ajay Babu, Senior Installation Manager of HPCL were present.

