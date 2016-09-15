Urbanisation is a critical part of development, growth, and poverty eradication, and unless cities lead the way, the country can’t grow rapidly, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya has said.

In his key-note address at the inaugural of the third BRICS Urbanisation summit here on Wednesday, he said, though two-thirds of the country’s population lived on agriculture, and the farm sector was important, 47 per cent of the farms in the country were less than half-hectare in extent.

“It is simply not possible for a family of four or five to live on half an hectare,” he said. So, services and industry should have to grow.

Mr. Panagariya listed a few issues that needed to be addressed in the context of urbanisation.

Space constraint

City spaces were in short supply, he said, comparing the availability in South Mumbai and Manhattan, where he had lived for 10 years, and pointed out that Indian city had an average residential space of 10 sq m per person and the U.S. city 50 sq m, and in office space it was 50 sq m and 250 sq m respectively.

Emphasising the importance of space management, he said, horizontally, it was a paradox with scarcity of space and very large spaces being empty owing to policy mistakes.

There was also the phenomenon of many industries being closed down, but the space not being on the market.

Bringing them on to the market would rejuvenate land market in the cities, he opined.

“When it comes to vertical growth also, we are more flat compared to Shanghai or Singapore,” he said. Even in Mumbai, where land was scarce, the FSI was highly restricted, and it again was a matter of policy, Mr. Panagariya pointed out.

Large cities also need to have clean air and clean streets, proper transportation, and last mile connectivity. If there was no proper transportation with people wanting to live close to workplace, it would lead to creation of slums as there was not much land for creation of residential space, he observed.

