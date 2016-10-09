Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central Excise C. Rajendiran on Saturday underlined the importance and means of developing the personal values, ethics and leadership qualities in young officers involved in public services.

Speaking at a training programme organised by Hindustan Shipyard Limited here he explained about benefits the industry and the nation would derive out of the dedicated officers, taking references from Thirukkural, a 2000-year-old Tamil classic. It had remained a source of knowledge based on ethics and scientific outlook.

In a separate discussion with the Director (Finance & Commercial) and other senior officers of HSL, the Chief Commissioner clarified various policies and efforts of the Union Government, in realising the initiative ease of doing business.

He assured that any suggestion from PSUs towards improvement of the existing procedures would be resolved.