There was unprecedented rush witnessed at several major petrol bunks in the city from the early hours of Wednesday as people thronged there with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes for topping up their vehicle tanks. While some of the petrol pumps accepted the currency notes, a few of the smaller ones turned away customers or remained non-operational.

Many felt it was too short a notice for the common man to make arrangements. “We were taken unaware. We have to step out early in the morning for work and there was no petrol in my vehicle. I am left with a couple of Rs 500 notes today and had to stand in long queues for more than an hour to fill petrol,” said V. Sandeep, an IT professional.

At places like Siripuram, the serpentine queues trickled on to the Andhra University main road. Many people got together and filled petrol as a majority of the petrol bunks were not giving change of Rs 100 note, which turned into a hot commodity following Tuesday’s announcement of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

I. Padmavathi, a resident of Kancharapalem, came with four others to fill petrol at the bunk near IV Town Police Station. “My vehicle tank is small. So we could exchange a Rs 500 note by sharing petrol among five people,” she added. At some petrol pumps, agitated commuters were seen involved in heated arguments with the staff who refused to accept the currency notes.

What added to the panic was the announcement that banks will remain closed on Wednesday and ATMs for the next two days. However, the general mood among the public on PM’s sensational move was positive. “For a nation attempting to battle corruption, two days of financial inconvenience is not much of a collateral,” said P. Surya, a PSU employee.