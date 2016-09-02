All trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have joined hands to make the national bandh on Friday a success.

Condemning the government for “making a mockery” of their main demand of minimum wages, the union leaders have pledged to take up a sustained agitation till the demands are met.

The union leaders have been addressing gate-meetings at major industrial units since the last couple of days to create awareness among the workers on their demands.

Speaking at one such meeting at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday, Ch. Narasinga Rao of CITU said: “Keeping in mind the increase in prices of basic items, we have demanded that the minimum wage be raised to Rs. 18,000 per month. The government has agreed for Rs. 9,100 per month, which is not acceptable,” Mr. Narasinga Rao said.