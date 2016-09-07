Decision to set up the complex was announced during the Partnership Summit held here early this year

The petrochemical complex proposed near Visakhapatnam long ago has hit a roadblock as the Centre is in the process of finalising its guidelines on Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR).

The decision to set up petrochemical complex with an estimated investment of Rs. 30,000 crore to Rs. 40,000 crore was announced at the Sunrise AP Investment Meet-cum-CII Partnership Summit held here early this year. The proposal was revived after the land taken by HPCL was taken back by APPIC about four years ago for failure to launch work within stipulated period.

“Right now there is no clarity whether the petrochemical complex will become part of Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor cleared by the Central Government or PCPIR,” a senior official of Industries Department told The Hindu.

The PCPIR proposed between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in 603 sq. km envisaging investments to the tune of Rs. 3.43 lakh crore to generate employment to 12 lakh in 10 years has been kept in abeyance. The public hearing for PCPIR has been put off indefinitely after making arrangements for it at Nakkapalli on December 18, 2014. The undivided Andhra Pradesh and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had signed a memorandum of agreement on October 1, 2009 for establishment of PCPIR in the State.

“As of now there is no intimation on holding public hearing on PCPIR, for which environment impact assessment, environment management plan and other reports are already in place,” a source in AP Pollution Control Board said.

There is also buzz that the petrochemical complex may be set up near Kakinada or be made part of Machilipatnam Port and Industrial Corridor Project as Visakhapatnam district does not have huge parcel of land sought for it by HPCL, the anchor tenant for PCPIR.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan recently announced that they would be spending Rs.52,000 crore on expansion of HPCL Visakh Refinery, petroleum university and a petrochemical complex. For the Visakh Refinery’s expansion to raise its capacity to 15 million tonnes, HPCL will spend Rs.20,928 crore. HPCL board has cleared the project and set a 48-month deadline to complete it.