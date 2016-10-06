Permission for last pipeline across rail track obtained

Years after the launch of the work on underground drainage for several areas of the city, it is expected to take six more months for being fully operational.

Permission for the last pipeline across the railway track has been obtained from the railway authorities, it is learnt.

The pipeline has to be laid from the pump house at Vimananagar to carry the sewage to Narava where the 54 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) is located.

The STP is already on trial run having been connected to the 10 MLD pump house at Venkatapuram. “The trial run has been going on for a few months and it will take some more time to stabilise,” say sources in GVMC.

Main reason

One of the main reasons for the delay has been not being able to find location for the STP resulting in its ultimately being shifted to Narava.

A major chunk of households from areas like Seetammadhara have been connected to the pump house at Convent Junction and from there to the 38 MLD STP in One Town.

Yet to be connected

At least another 30,000 households are yet to be connected to the manholes in parts of the city.

“We are not connecting the remaining households right now because the STP is not ready yet,” says an official overseeing the work.

Operational as well as financial reasons seem to be delaying the execution.

For instance, eight pipelines have to be laid across the railway track. From the point of view their operations, the railway authorities have been giving permission for one pipeline at a time, sources in GVMC say.

Cost escalation

The UGD work to connect the central and other parts of the city has been taken up with a cost of Rs.260 crore under the centrally-sponsored Jawaharlal National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), now wound up. But since the STP is shifted to Narava, 16 km, away the cost has gone up to Rs.290 crore. But now it is estimated to cost Rs.305 crore.

Under JNNURM, GVMC had to contribute 30 per cent of the project cost. And unless bills are cleared, work cannot progress.

For the work across the track for which permission has been given, GVMC now has to pay the required fee.

“Considering all these factors, it will take another six months for the completion,” says the official.