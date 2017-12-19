Two Maoists surrender

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma presenting the two surrendered Maoists before the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Two Maoists, including an area committee member (ACM) of Galikonda, surrendered before Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma here on Monday.

The surrendered Maoists were Gemilli Kishore (22) alias Chittibabu alias Balarevula Kishore, member of Galikonda Area Committee and a resident of Balarevula in Koyyuru mandal and Sinderi Sobhan (37) of Annavaram village in Koyyuru.

While Kishore was carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head, Sobhan had ₹1 lakh and both were involved in a number of offences.

Key person

According to Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma, Kishore was a key person in the Galikonda area and joined as a militia member in 2012. He was elevated to the Maoist cadre in 2014 and became an ACM within three years.

He was the gunman of top Maoist leader Chalapathi and had travelled with him to Abuj Madh in Chhattisgarh which is considered to be the Maoist stronghold.

He was involved in 11 offences including the killing of two adivasis after branding them as police informers in 2013 and 2014.

He was actively involved in the two exchanges of fire at Theegalametta in Mampa area in 2015 and in Shyamagedda in GK Veedhi in the same year.

This apart he was involved in four ambushes against security forces in Phalagarevu in Chitrakonda block of Odisha, Gunalanka in Pedabayalu, Kampamanupakalu in GK Veedhi and Palakajeedi of Koyyuru.

He was also involved in two landmine blastings, three famine raids, burning of two coffee godowns and snatching away of four EVMs during 2014 elections in Palakajeedi.

Sinderi Sobhan joined as a militia member in 2009 and was taken into the cadre fold in 2012.

He was involved in the murder of an adivasi in 2016, two landmine blastings and a famine raid.

Speaking to the media the surrendered Maoists said that ill-health and the ignorant attitude of the top leadership made them to surrender.