Two Maoists, one of them carrying a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his head, were injured in an exchange of fire with a police party in G.K.Veedhi mandal on Thursday. A senior leader of the Maoist party, Jambri, reportedly escaped along with some others.

The police party was on its routine combing operation in the area when it came across a group of Maoists and received fire near Peddapadu and Kumkumpudi area, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said. The police party returned fire and later found two Maoists -- Gemmeli Narasing, a member of the Galikonda area committee with a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his head, and a militia member, Muvvala Ambri, lying with injuries.

Admitted to KGH

On humanitarian grounds, the police provided first aid to the two at the PHC at GK Veedhi and shifted them to King George Hospital here, Mr. Sharma said.

No policeman was injured.

Ten to 15 Maoists escaped after engaging the police in the exchange of fire for some time. There was a possibility of Jambri being there, the SP said. Search is on for the Maoists who escaped from the scene.

“We have searched the area but could not find them. The search will continue,” he said.

