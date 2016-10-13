Two persons received severe burns following a blast at the Steel Melt Shop-2 of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday.

The incident took place when water from a cooling pipeline reportedly spilled on to the liquid steel.

Senior foreman M. Raja Rao, 52, and contract worker Sumon Roy, 34, were stated to have received over 70 per cent burns.

Condition critical

They were rushed to the Steel Plant General Hospital and later shifted to a corporate hospital in the city where their condition was stated to be very critical.

Meanwhile, relatives demanded that the injured persons be shifted to Mumbai by an air ambulance for better treatment.

Agitated workers stopped work for sometime. Visakha Steel Employees’ Congress general secretary Mantri Rajasekhar and deputy general secretary Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, after visiting the accident site, sought a high-level probe into the incident.

‘Negligence’

Steel Plant Employees’ Union president J. Ayodhyaram and general secretary Y.T. Dasu said the blast took place due to negligence and despite repeated accidents during blowing activity.

In the oxygen pressure reduction station of the VSP, an explosion led to death of 19 employees on June 13, 2012.

Steel is made in SMS in LD converters by blowing oxygen through hot metal bath.

SMS-2 was built with an investment of over Rs.1,000 crore as part of the 6.3 million tonne expansion project of the steel plant.