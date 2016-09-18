Leaders and members of people's organisations, rights organisations at a meeting held to condole the death of Bojja Tarakam, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

People’s organisations and others paid rich tributes to rights activist and High Court advocate Bojja Tarakam, who passed away in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Several organisations conducted a meeting near Gandhi statue near Central Park and paid their homage to the late Bojja Tarakam. They recalled the struggle he made for the upliftment of Dalits and the way he brought into focus the deadly attacks on Dalits at Tsundur and other places.

Andhra University SC, ST and BC-C Employees Welfare Association has also mourned the death of Bojja Tarakam and speakers recalled their association with him.