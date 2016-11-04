Girijans going about their routine as part of the MGNREGS despite the bandh call given by Maoists in the interior parts of Chintapalli in Vizag Agency on Thursday.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

The bandh on Thursday in the Visakha Agency for which the CPI (Maoist) had given a call failed to evoke response and the Girijans who were totally scared of Maoists had an opportunity to show their dislike to them this way, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

Till now the outside world did not know that the Maoists had stopped development in the Agency and harassed and killed those opposing them, he said and claimed that there was all round resentment against them and the Girijans would not allow them to dominate and dictate them.