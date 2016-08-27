Treatment brings relief to them

Method will work, but only patience is required before enjoying the results and relief, says a retired Navy officer

Acupressure has impressed people from different sections. A camp on the therapy held here saw people from different walks of life having a feel of acupressure treatment after treatment in other branches of medicine failed to provide them relief to the extent they expected.

A medical officer of a PHC in Guntur district, V. Vaidehi said there was something that the science has not fully solved and this method looks good since it is giving results. She said so after getting a brief treatment for her hands which are experiencing pain. Her elder sister and Principal of AU College of Arts and Commerce A. Gayathri went through a brief session to get relief for her knee pain, said she felt some relief.

A former Navy officer and Ph.D. degree holder R.B. Rao said he looked for an alternative to Allopathy from the childhood since he does not like to gulp medicines. A fracture certainly needs surgery but other problems which do not need surgery can be managed with acupressure, he said.

Another Navy officer, a retired Captain M. Sudhakar said this method would work, but only patience is required before enjoying the results and relief. Both are aware of this method of treatment and after being treated by trained persons at the camp they have also undergone training.

Director of Lal Naik Trust, one of the organisers of the camp and a former Director of GITAM University R. Ramachandra Naik has brought four persons from his village in Guntur district to undergo training. The four would provide prompt medical care to the sick in the village which is bereft of a qualified doctor. “The four could at least provide a prompt and proper medical care that would stop a medical problem getting acute”, Dr. Naik said.