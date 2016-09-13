Faculty of several medical colleges were explained about the Training to Teachers (T2T) programme at a meeting held in Andhra Medical College here on Monday.

Guest faculty from Harvard Medical School Vanessa Bijol, who is Assistant Professor of Pathology and Director of T2T programme and Director of global education programme Robin Wheatly sensitised the medical teachers about the programme.

The T2T programme was initiated by Vice-Chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences T. Raviraju to improve the quality of medical education in the State.

Dr. Raviraju, Director of Medical Education N. Subba Rao, Principal in-charge of AMC P. Ramana Rao, Superintendent in-charge of King George Hospital G. Arjuna, Director of VIMS P.V. Sudhakar, Vice-Principals K. Kameswari and C. Jayaraj attended along with faculty and students.