The Department of Youth Services is providing residential training for candidates eligible to attend the Army Recruitment Rally to be held in Kakinada from October 5 to 15.

Selection for the training programme will be held at the GVMC stadium, old city area here on August 29 for the candidates from all mandals of Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam revenue divisions and for those from Narsipatnam and Paderu divisions on August 30. The selection commences at 9 a.m. on both days, CEO of SETVIS has informed in a press release.

Interested candidates have to report at the GVMC stadium along with date of birth, educational qualification, caste, residence, income certificates and Aadhaar card in original and a set of photo copies of these documents and two latest passport size photographs.

Candidates have to fulfil the education, age, physical measurements and other requirements as mentioned in the Army Recruitment Rally notification, and submit online applications throughwww.joinindianarmy.nic.inbefore September 19.