Traffic restrictions for one-dayer

As all roads will lead to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadiumat PM Palem in the city on Sunday for the third ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, city traffic police have imposed certain restrictions on NH-16 stretch from 11 am to 11 pm on Sunday for the smooth conduct of the cricket match.

The match will commence at 1.30 pm. However, the traffic diversions and restrictions will begin from around 11 am and will be in force till the end of the match at 11 pm.

Vehicles coming from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Kolkata and going towards Anakapalle, Vijayawada and Chennai will be diverted at Anandapuram to proceed to Sabbavaram and Anakapalle till the completion of the match.

Vehicles coming from Anakapalle-side and proceeding towards Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata will be diverted at Lankelapalem via Sabbavaram and Pendurthy towards Anandapuram junction on NH-16.

All heavy vehicles going towards Srikakulam and Vizianagaram from Gajuwaka will be diverted at NAD Kotha Road via Gopalapatnam and Pendurthy towards Anandapuram.

All vehicles coming towards the city from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram will be diverted at Marikavalasa IT SEZ junction to proceed via Timmapuram Beach Road and Rushikonda and join NH-16 at Hanumantawaka junction.