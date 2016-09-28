Dancers performing traditional folk dance Tappeta Gullu as part of Tourism Day celebrations on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. —Photo: K.R. Deepak

Despite the delay in the start of the programme, traditional dances by Dhimsa and Tappetagullu troupes regaled the gathering at the World Tourism Day celebrations at Rajiv Smriti Bhavan on the Beach Road on Tuesday .

A Bihu dance, Bharatanatyam and other dances and a mimicry performance were the other attractions. Students of the Food Craft Institute put up stalls displaying their preparations. Photographs, depicting the scenic beauty of the city and the region, were put up on display. AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) also put up stalls. The GCC stall displayed GCC products like honey, soapnut shampoo, soaps and Araku Coffee.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lalam Bhavani inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp.

District Tourism Officer in charge Lakshman, Hotelier’s Association president Prashant and District Tourism Promotion Council members were present.