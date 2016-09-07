Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, September 7, 2016
Updated: September 7, 2016 02:57 IST

Towering Ganesha idol cynosure of all eyes

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The 108 feet high Ganesha idol installed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at MVP Colony, which is said to be the tallest Ganesha in AP and Telangana, in Visakhapatnam. Photo: K.R. Deepak
The Hindu
The 108 feet high Ganesha idol installed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at MVP Colony, which is said to be the tallest Ganesha in AP and Telangana, in Visakhapatnam. Photo: K.R. Deepak

People throng in large numbers to have a glimpse of the idol

This year, the tallest Ganesha idol rises in all its graciousness to an imposing height of 108 feet at the Alwar Das Grounds, MVP Colony. Organised by Sri Sri Maha Ganapathi Yuvajana Seva Sangham, the theme of this mammoth Ganesha idol is Vishnumurthy Avatharam, where the Lord is depicted with a huge serpent covering his head. The towering idol has been the major attraction in the city and has seen over 15,000 people a day visiting the pandal to get a glimpse of the tallest idol of AP and Telangana as claimed by its organisers. Social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram were abuzz with people sharing pictures of the Ganesha that lords over everyone else. Interestingly, people have been flocking the venue from neighbouring regions of Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram and even Vijayawada to see the magnificent idol. “We want the idol to be the pride of Andhra Pradesh and that too an eco-friendly one. The entire idol is made from clay and water colours and is the hard work of 65 artists from Anakapelle who toiled for 21 days before festivities began. The total budget for this year is around Rs 14 lakh,” B. Trimurthulu, chairman of Sri Sri Maha Ganapathi Yuvajana Seva Sangham told The Hindu. The idol was assembled after the parts were brought to the venue ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi.

Owing to the gigantic size of the Ganesha idol, the ‘immersion’ will be conducted at the pandal itself. “It will take a minimum of 18 hours for the complete immersion of the idol. The process will begin from 9.30 a.m. on September 26 at the venue and will be done with water, milk, turmeric and vermillion,” Mr. Trimurthulu added.

More In: Visakhapatnam
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The cyclonic storm that came very close to Andhra Pradesh coast brought much-needed relief from severe heat, but also inundated several areas. Here is a compilation of pictures showing life in Vizag during Roanu's journey.

29,465 kg laddu for 78-foot Ganesha idol

Uncertainty dogs petrochemical complex

Towering Ganesha idol cynosure of all eyes

Police raid realtor’s house

Fake certificate racket busted, one arrested

Vadapalli wakes up to tsunami mock drill

Where bandicoots play hide and seek

Roanu's impact on Vizag

New lung space for citizens

Railway Minister urged totake steps to create zone


Andhra Pradesh

Special package announced for Andhra Pradesh

ACA facilities among best in the country, says Mithali Raj

Uncertainty dogs petrochemical complex

A.P. Assembly set to ratify GST Bill

NPCIL submits crucial report on Kovvada plant to MoEF

All eyes on expert panel report on Kolleru

Hyderabad

Pioneering TS sports schools to focus on Olympic disciplines

Nayeem’s associate had security against SRC norms

Kurimidda declared ‘avoidable blindness-free’

SCR to run special trains to Kochuveli

JNTU staffer held for cheating 22 students

Social status drives Indian students to foreign degrees: study

A less known but not uncommon paralytic condition

A new feather in his cap

Visakhapatnam

Vadapalli wakes up to tsunami mock drill

Where bandicoots play hide and seek

Awareness on nutritious food need of the hour

29,465 kg laddu for 78-foot Ganesha idol

Battery tri-cycles to be given to differently abled


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Visakhapatnam

The 29,465 kg laddu being loaded on a truck at Tapeswaram to be transported to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

29,465 kg laddu for 78-foot Ganesha idol

The previous record was a 11,115 kg laddu made by Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust in Ambaji, Gujarat. »