Most applicants approaching agents are highly educated

Passport applicants, born after January 26, 1989, have to invariably submit their birth certificates, issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths (RBD), in Form-5. Those submitting fake or forged documents will be liable for criminal action under the Passports Act, 1976.

“It is observed that many applicants under this category, not possessing a birth certificate issued by the RBD, are approaching unscrupulous agents. The agents are cheating them and handing over fake birth certificates. In many cases, the applicants were not even aware that the agent had given them a fake certificate,” says Passport Officer N.L.P. Choudary.

“There are also cases in which the agent alters the date of birth to a date before January 26, 1989 and provokes the applicant to submit Annexure-A. At the time of police verification, the police find that the certificate, furnished by the candidate, is false and send an adverse report. A hefty fine is imposed on the applicant and it may also entail closure of the file”. Students who have been staying away from home and studying elsewhere, while applying from their home address, should also give the study address or the address they were staying during the last one year . Verification will be conducted at both the addresses.

“It is unfortunate that even educated persons and students are approaching touts/agents for filing their applications and uploading data despite the whole passport issuance process being simplified and the system made user-friendly. Applicants can choose their own slot for appointment and walk into the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) a mere 15 minutes before the appointed time. The applications are then processed in four stages and the whole process is completed in 30 to 45 minutes.”