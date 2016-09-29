Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu gave away the State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards 2015-16 under various categories including hotel groups. The Hotel Daspalla group won awards for its services in the state of AP and Telangana. Its Tycoon and Heritage restaurant won the Excellence Award under the category of Best Standalone Restaurant in AP and Hotel Daspalla won the Excellence Award under the category of classified hotels – four star for Telangana state.

Sunray Village Resort was selected for the State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards in the ‘Best Theme Based Resort’ category. Rajababu, Managing Director, Sunray Village Resort received the award from Mr. Chandrababu Naidu at Bhavani island, Vijayawada.