Test of English and Foreign Language (TOEFL) information van is in the city and will be visiting a number of institutions till August 31.

The van had already visited GITAM University on Friday and Visakha Institute of Engineering and Technology on Saturday.

On Monday it will visit Sankethika Engineering College, Pydah College on Tuesday and Visakha Technical Campus on Wednesday.

Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program said, “The TOEFL information van brings all the resources in one convenient stop”. Two TOEFL experts will be available in the van to provide you with valuable information about the TOEFL test including videos, tools and free resources, and will guide you in the registration process for an upcoming TOEFL administration, she added.

To see where the TOEFL information van is heading next, checkout the site: https://m.facebook.com/ TOEFLIndia/events