Chamber welcomes initiative to promote beaches of Vizag

The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has sought a time-bound action plan to promote tourism in Visakhapatnam in consultation with the stakeholders.

Referring to the presentation it made before Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker during his recent visit, it welcomed the initiative made by Regional Director of Tourism on Wednesday to promote beaches of Visakhapatnam to attract tourists.

‘Accountability missing’

VCCI president A.V. Monish Row said accountability was missing in promoting tourism and sought time-bound action feedback from tourists flocking the city and its neighbourhood. He said the need of the hour was to include standards and taking up ownership for the tourists experience.

Mr. Monish Row suggested arrival counter and helpdesk at the airport, guide maps, brochures and branding and toilets at places like Araku valley and Borra Caves and tourist-friendly training to drivers and guides.

“We need to think out of the box on tourism as the usual methods have created projects and buildings but have not brought quality tourists who actually contribute to the GDP and provide jobs. Mere ‘footfalls’ are not sufficient as far as job creation goes but satisfies the usual goverment requirements of statistics,” he stated.

Commenting on Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index-2015 Ranking released by the World Economic Forum, placing India at 52 among 141 countries and more mature markets at the top, he said the advent of internet penetration and mobile bookings was on the rise and AP did not have a mobile app that could be used globally to book hotels and resorts.