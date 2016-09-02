An increase in the time limit for drop/go vehicles to 10 minutes at Visakhapatnam International Airport, a separate area for taxi service operators to pick up passengers from the designated place and development of a hi-tech bus bay are some of the decisions taken at the recent Airport Advisory Committee meeting held at the airport.

The drop in air fares as a result of competition among airline operators and the early bird offers has seen a surge in the number of middle class and even lower middle class people opting for air travel.

The increase in the time limit for drop/go taxis and cars and development of a bus bay will save the common passengers the hassle of paying through their nose towards parking fee and the availability of city buses at the airport would further save them the prospect of spending around Rs.500 or more.

A decision was also taken at the meeting, chaired by MP Kambhampati Haribabu, to procure an additional baggage screening machine within two months.

Airport Director Vinod Sharma agreed to the suggestion for construction of a toilet, snacks counter and additional seating arrangements for people coming to receive and bid adieu to their relatives, leaving by various flights, according to AP Air Travellers Association chairman Y. Sivasagar Rao.

Mr. Haribabu agreed to release funds for construction of the bus shelter at the airport so that regular city buses can take a detour into the airport during the arrival and take-off of flights. The Airport Director would send the flight timings to the RTC officials.

The committee sought starting of late night and early morning services to Hyderabad. Though Emirates and Fly Dubai expressed their intention to start direct flights to Dubai, the Ministry of Civil Aviation did not give permission due to constraints of bilateral agreements.

Mr. Haribabu appealed to the representatives of Air India and IndiGo to consider Vizag – Dubai flights and the latter agreed to take up the issue with their managements. The committee also sought one direct flight each to Europe and the USA.